Morling Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.1% in the first quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 1,455 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Netflix by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,519 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total transaction of $3,400,079.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,824,949.02. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,563 shares of company stock worth $223,147,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,500.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

View Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NFLX traded down $9.31 on Thursday, reaching $1,167.47. 1,356,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,297,564. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,236.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,067.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.