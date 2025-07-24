ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Buys 36,520 Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,687,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. Alcoa comprises about 1.6% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $51,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,982,765. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. Alcoa has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $47.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.44%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

