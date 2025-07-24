QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,762,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in QuantumScape by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,367,000 after purchasing an additional 956,072 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 479.0% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 558,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 462,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1,091.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 396,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 465,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $3,817,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,641,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,478,447.31. The trade was a 22.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 864,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $6,070,250.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,364 shares in the company, valued at $571,175.28. This trade represents a 91.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,589,468 shares of company stock valued at $18,114,411. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

NYSE:QS traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,076,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,659,518. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $15.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

