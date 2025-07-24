Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $1,874,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,877. The company has a market capitalization of $372.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $151.90 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.