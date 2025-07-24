Arlington Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 79,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,322.18. This represents a 61.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,917,063 shares of company stock worth $1,573,509,812. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $128.53. The company had a trading volume of 817,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,870. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average is $106.19. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $147.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.