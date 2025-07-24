Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 1.3% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $82.12. 404,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,966,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

