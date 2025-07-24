Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,767 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,767 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $34,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 664.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.86. 10,997,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,239,355. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

