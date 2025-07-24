Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Atria Investments Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $63,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 796,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

