Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,386 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 3.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.07% of Citigroup worth $96,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Citigroup by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,853,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,885,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $96.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.57 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94. The company has a market capitalization of $180.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

