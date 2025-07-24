Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Relx accounts for about 1.4% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 325.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Relx by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 442,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,424. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

