Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.55.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:BA traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $234.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,543,097. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $235.27. The stock has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

