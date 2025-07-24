Princeton Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,937 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $301,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,201,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,013,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,355,436. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,496,071 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

