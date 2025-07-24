Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,559 Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,559 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Insider Transactions at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $68,222.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,122.96. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 0.6%

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,093. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $290.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

