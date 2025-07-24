Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 7.3% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in Amgen by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.49. The company had a trading volume of 203,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.04. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

