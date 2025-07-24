Royce & Associates LP Has $31.81 Million Stock Position in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,340 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $31,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 2,507.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 3,873.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Sapiens International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 67,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Sapiens International Price Performance

Sapiens International stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 38,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.