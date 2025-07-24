Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.60% of Timken worth $29,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 400.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 282.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 9.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.47. 53,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.15. Timken Company has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $90.49.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

