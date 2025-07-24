Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.07% of Origin Bancorp worth $33,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $15,077,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,836,000. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 870.3% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 109,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 98,454 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 69,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Origin Bancorp by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 62,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OBK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,331. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.83. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

