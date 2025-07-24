Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.38% of The Hackett Group worth $43,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.9%

HCKT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

