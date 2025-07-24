Royce & Associates LP Sells 78,495 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,495 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.75% of Landstar System worth $39,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,985,000 after buying an additional 521,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,567,000 after buying an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

LSTR stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,615. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Landstar System from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

