LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 581,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,967 shares during the quarter. LCI Industries makes up approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $50,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCII. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 535.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on LCI Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

LCII stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.02. 24,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,964. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.51 and its 200 day moving average is $93.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.04 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.08%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

LCI Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

