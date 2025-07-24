Royce & Associates LP Sells 61,746 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,746 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.25% of RB Global worth $46,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in RB Global by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,916,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,060,000 after purchasing an additional 358,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $365,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,511.46. This represents a 17.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,832,590. This trade represents a 29.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,133 shares of company stock worth $7,843,729. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of RB Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on shares of RB Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $108.75. 138,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,293. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.38 and a fifty-two week high of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. RB Global had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

