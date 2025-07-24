PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,486 shares during the period. PAR Technology accounts for about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.32% of PAR Technology worth $57,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $69,980.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,964.80. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of PAR stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.07. 98,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,901. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -539.27 and a beta of 1.69. PAR Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAR

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.