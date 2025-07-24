ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Invests $37,000 in Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrodinger by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

SDGR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 299,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.58. Schrodinger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $28.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 83.39%. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

