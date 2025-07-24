Brookwood Investment Group LLC Takes $10.76 Million Position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 211,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,000. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF accounts for 1.8% of Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 1,925.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 507,860 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,563,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,943,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,160,000 after acquiring an additional 342,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,223,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,810,000 after buying an additional 258,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 1.1%

BATS NEAR traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.96. 391,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.