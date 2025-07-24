507 Shares in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 69.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

Insider Activity at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 25,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $1,537,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,180.87. The trade was a 63.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,250 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ PRCT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.01. 123,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,878. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $103.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.07.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.