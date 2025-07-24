ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of ESTA stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.82. 88,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,848. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.15 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 196.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

