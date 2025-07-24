ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,126,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,751,187,000 after buying an additional 3,219,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,843,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,567,654,000 after acquiring an additional 667,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,351,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,437,161,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,265,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $967,745,000 after buying an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 392.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,416,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $775,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,829 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE BDX traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.49. The stock had a trading volume of 408,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,281. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 79.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. William Blair downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

