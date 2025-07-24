Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,439,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after purchasing an additional 553,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $4.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $267.53. The stock had a trading volume of 832,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.67. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $272.80.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.