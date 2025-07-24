Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,985 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises comprises about 0.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $48,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ostrum Asset Management raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $352.03 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $130.08 and a 1 year high of $355.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.55.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

