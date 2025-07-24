ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,962 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,869. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.30.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 56,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $124,697.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 108,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,664.30. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,732 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

