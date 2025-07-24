Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,834,000 after buying an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,051,000 after buying an additional 93,776 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 512,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 426,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after buying an additional 80,886 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $135.89. 8,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,719. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $152.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.2939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

