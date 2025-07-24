Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,144 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,367,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $160,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 42,033 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,734.65. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total transaction of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,248 shares of company stock worth $111,279,829 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.42.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

