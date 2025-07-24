Innova Wealth Partners Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Innova Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $565.58 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $566.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $537.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.21.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

