Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.9% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $312.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $514.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $312.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

