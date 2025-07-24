Innova Wealth Partners Acquires 428 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after purchasing an additional 511,022 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,676,000 after purchasing an additional 666,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $583.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $557.35 and its 200 day moving average is $537.06. The firm has a market cap of $708.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $583.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

