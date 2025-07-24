Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,896,000. Trans Canada Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,870 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $583.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.06.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Microsoft’s AI Bet Faces a Major Test This Earnings Season
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- A Huge Bet on Uranium: Why Traders Are Piling Into the URNM ETF
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Kratos Defense Is Changing Warfare—Here’s What’s Driving It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.