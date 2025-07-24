Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,896,000. Trans Canada Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,130,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,870 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $583.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.