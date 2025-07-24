Kelman Lazarov Inc. Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after buying an additional 4,298,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,258 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,468,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,716 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,053,921. The stock has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.59.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

