Kelman Lazarov Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $16,958,000. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,326,378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

