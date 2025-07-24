Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 370,769 Shares of Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,769 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 4.95% of Matthews China Active ETF worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Matthews China Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,357,000. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews China Active ETF in the first quarter worth $1,724,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews China Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,396,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Matthews China Active ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matthews China Active ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter.

MCH traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,012. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.70. Matthews China Active ETF has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $29.38.

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

