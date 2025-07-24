Kelman Lazarov Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 402.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.52. The company had a trading volume of 983,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,539. The company has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.22.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

