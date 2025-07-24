Ghe LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ghe LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,684,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,229,861. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.