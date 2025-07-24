Kelman Lazarov Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.3% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,159,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,546,000 after buying an additional 3,380,869 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,260,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,939,000. Finally, Waterford Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,862,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,051. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $34.41.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

