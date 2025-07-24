Ghe LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Ghe LLC cut its position in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up about 1.4% of Ghe LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $14.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $545.36. The company had a trading volume of 276,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,356. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $565.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.07.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

