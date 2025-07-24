Standex International Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Standex International has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standex International to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Standex International Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of SXI stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.19. Standex International has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $212.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $55,426.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,087.67. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 173.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 13.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Standex International by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 902.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 40,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

