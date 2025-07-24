Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up 9.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned 0.31% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $53,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,941,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300,064 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,054,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,952,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,885,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,912,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,755,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,778. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

