Ghe LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ghe LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $510.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,691. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $512.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.59 and its 200-day moving average is $406.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.04.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

