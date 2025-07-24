Royce & Associates LP Has $28.76 Million Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,053,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 287,910 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.48% of FARO Technologies worth $28,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock remained flat at $43.99 during trading on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $849.89 million, a PE ratio of -879.80 and a beta of 1.63. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $44.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

