Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Seneca Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.27% of Seneca Foods worth $26,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 12,377.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 27,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seneca Foods by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Seneca Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.00. 6,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,194. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.42. Seneca Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.01.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $345.84 million for the quarter.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

