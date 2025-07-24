FreeGulliver LLC Decreases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

FreeGulliver LLC lessened its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,787 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of FreeGulliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. FreeGulliver LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 123.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

JHMM traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.92. 27,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.17. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

