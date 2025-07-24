Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Position Boosted by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Rayonier by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 54.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:RYN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 124,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,657. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

